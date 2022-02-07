US Bancorp DE Has $155,000 Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $38.55 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

