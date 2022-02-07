US Bancorp DE Has $161,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $192.70 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

