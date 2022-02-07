US Bancorp DE Purchases 8,690 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 5,679.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rambus were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Rambus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rambus by 108,286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.