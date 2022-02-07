US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

