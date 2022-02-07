US Bancorp DE Sells 339 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
