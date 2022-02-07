US Bancorp DE Sells 339 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.