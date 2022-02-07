Vabble Achieves Market Cap of $5.40 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $124,108.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vabble Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,905,431 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

