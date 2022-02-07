Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Down to $6.39

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.19. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 179 shares traded.

VLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $1,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $318,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $4,695,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.