Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 70.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,723 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,513,000. Yale University increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,027,902. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37.

