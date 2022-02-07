Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,622,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,945 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $283,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,677 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 891,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 137,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 468,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,027,902. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $53.49.

