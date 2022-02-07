Veritable L.P. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $356.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,367,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

