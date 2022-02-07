Veritable L.P. Buys 46,715 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,233,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.1% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $127,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $112.34. 57,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,422. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.56 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.