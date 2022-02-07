Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.24 Million

Analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report $17.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Veru reported sales of $14.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $82.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $93.13 million, with estimates ranging from $87.98 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 51,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,156. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.36 million, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 154,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 78,203 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 427,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

