Veru (VERU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Veru stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $426.56 million, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $24.57.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
