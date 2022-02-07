Veru (VERU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of Veru stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $426.56 million, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Veru by 581.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 25.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veru by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.