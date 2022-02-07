Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,089 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $21,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VVI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viad by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Viad by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viad by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after buying an additional 59,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viad by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVI stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,014. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $758.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.90. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

