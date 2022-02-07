Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,955 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.13% of Victory Capital worth $26,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 406.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.79 on Monday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

