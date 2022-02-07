Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 10,186 Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

