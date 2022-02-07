Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,898 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 336.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 231.0% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

