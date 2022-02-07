Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €114.00 ($128.09) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($125.84) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.19 ($122.68).

DG traded up €0.62 ($0.70) during trading on Monday, reaching €98.19 ($110.33). 1,956,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($99.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

