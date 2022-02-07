Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,140,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.51 million and a PE ratio of 18.39. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 44.79%. On average, analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 92.75%.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

