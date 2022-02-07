Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.13. 1,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 74,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci Partners Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.41 million and a P/E ratio of 18.39.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 698,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

