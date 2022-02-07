Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

