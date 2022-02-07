Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,639 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.32% of North American Construction Group worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 278,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOA opened at $14.65 on Monday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $439.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

