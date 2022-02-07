Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $19.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

