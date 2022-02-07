Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,816,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 395,734 shares in the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GFI opened at $10.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

