Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

