Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 383,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 171.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 98,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 635,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 69,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

