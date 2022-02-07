Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 169,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 118,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,555. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

