Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. CyrusOne comprises about 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 218.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

