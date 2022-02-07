Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.21 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

