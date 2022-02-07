Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,641 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. CubeSmart comprises about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CUBE stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

