Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 9,698 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 322.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

