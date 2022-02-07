Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.56.

NYSE VSTO opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

