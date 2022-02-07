Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 134.22 ($1.80) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £36.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.39. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.