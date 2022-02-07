Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.0% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Intuit worth $523,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $544.02 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $602.89 and its 200-day moving average is $582.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.45.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

