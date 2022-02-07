Voya Investment Management LLC Has $194.50 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,289 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chevron worth $194,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

