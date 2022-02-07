Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 234,386 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234,386 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Agilent Technologies worth $160,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $141.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

