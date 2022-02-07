Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 59,133 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,133 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Entegris worth $212,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $18,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Entegris by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entegris by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $128.04 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

