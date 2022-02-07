Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) COO Sells $130,950.00 in Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCC stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,654 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.