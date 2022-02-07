Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) COO Sells $130,950.00 in Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HCC stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.
