Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

WCN stock opened at $123.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,068,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,473,000 after purchasing an additional 96,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.