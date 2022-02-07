WAX (WAXP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $51.72 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $740.78 million and $51.72 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,848,473,835 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,364,389 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

