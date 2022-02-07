Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 25,386 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $92,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.55. 393,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,243,895. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.