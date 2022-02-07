Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 61,765 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,765 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Choice Hotels International worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 25.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

Shares of CHH traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.74. 1,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,862. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.60.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

