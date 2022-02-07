Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 6,440 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 137,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.