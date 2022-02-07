Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,890. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.