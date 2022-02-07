Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,890. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.