Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $52.58 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,730 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $52,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.