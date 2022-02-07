Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,437 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 717,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,126,508. The company has a market capitalization of $397.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

