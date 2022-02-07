Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after acquiring an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

