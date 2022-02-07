WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. WEC Energy Group also reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,030,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.