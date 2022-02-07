Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) recently:

2/5/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

1/31/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/3/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $105.00 to $109.00.

BAH opened at $76.65 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after buying an additional 44,657 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $9,228,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

