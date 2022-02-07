Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for W.W. Grainger (GWW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW):

2/4/2022 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $535.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $536.00 to $562.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $392.00 to $432.00.

2/4/2022 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $560.00.

2/3/2022 – W.W. Grainger had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/14/2022 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $536.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – W.W. Grainger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $539.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grainger’s earnings estimates for the fourth-quarter 2021 have been stable of late. It expects earnings per share in 2021 between $19.00 and $20.50, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.5% and 26.5%. Total daily sales growth is expected between 11.5% and 12.5%. The projection is backed by the ongoing momentum in both the High Touch Solutions and the Endless Assortment segments. The company will continue to gain from its efforts to strengthen customer relationships in the United States. It is outpacing the U.S. maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) market aided by its growth initiatives. Grainger is witnessing strong growth in non-pandemic product volume. Additionally, rising freight costs, supply chain related challenges as well as higher input and SG&A costs due to incremental technology investments will hurt Grainger’s margins.”

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $482.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $364.72 and a one year high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

